Free indoor and outdoor concerts will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in June and July.
Outdoor concerts are held at the Beachwood Family Aquatic Center at 25125 Fairmount Blvd. and will be moved inside during inclement weather.
Outdoor concerts include Masterpiece with Motown, funk and R&B music June 28.
Indoor concerts will be held at the Beachwood Community Center at 25225 Fairmount Blvd.
The annual 50-year-resident salute celebrating any resident who has lived in Beachwood for 50 years will be held as part of the concert series with music by Dan Zola Orchestra on July 26.
For the full concert schedule, visit bit.ly/3aSET0L.