Beachwood City School District has updated its schedule of elementary facilities community meetings, with the next meeting slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at 24601 Fairmount Blvd.
The design team will share the process of developing master plan options with community input and recommend two options for the board to consider. Following the
Nov. 14 meeting, a public study session will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 during a special meeting. There, the board will ask the design team questions about its recommendations and discuss the options in-depth. The study session, held at the Beachwood High School community meeting room at 25100 Fairmount Blvd., will also include opportunities for the public to ask questions. The previous meeting schedule only included the Nov. 17 meeting.
Following those meetings, the board of education will determine a final option based on community feedback and design team recommendations. A vote is expected in December whether to place a bond levy on the May 2023 ballot.
Recordings of these meetings will be available at bit.ly/3sM6iHx.