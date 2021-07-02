Beck Center for the Arts’ annual Spotlight Gala will be held live and in-person from 6 to 11 p.m. June 17 at the Gordon Green event space, 5400 Detroit Ave. in Cleveland. The gala will honor major donors Wally and Joyce Senney and artistic director Scott Spence as well as celebrate 88 years of the professional theater program.
Performers will re-create their prior vocal performances from various musicals directed by Spence during his more than 30 years at Beck Center. Dinner by chef Chris Hodgson of Driftwood Catering, music and dancing by DJ DIVA and a silent auction will also be featured. Bill Litzler will be master of ceremonies.
Proceeds will benefit Beck Center’s mission to provide the surrounding community with arts education, performances, exhibitions, creative arts therapies and outreach programming, while creating arts experiences for people of all ages and abilities.
To purchase tickets, visit beckcenter.org.