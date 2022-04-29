Beck Center for the Arts will celebrate Comic Book Day 2022 with programming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7.
Comic Book Day will consist of cartooning demonstrations, free workshops for ages 6 to 10, and ages 11 and up with Samantha Reveley, illustrator of the children’s book, “The Curse of Captain Cole: A Sydney Shorts Adventure.” Attendees will also have the opportunity to pick up a free comic book showcasing Beck Center instructors’ and students’ work, participate in activities and visit booths in the center’s lobby.
Ryan Finely, a Cleveland-based freelance hand-drawn sketch artist and visual arts instructor at the Beck Center for the Arts, will also give demonstrations.
The event is free and open to the public. Workshops will require registration. Free on-site parking will be available.
For information, visit beckcenter.org or call 216-521-2530, ext. 10.
Beck Center for the Arts is at 17801 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood.