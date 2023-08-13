Beech Brook, a nonprofit mental health agency, will host an in-person hiring event to recruit therapeutic behavioral specialists from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17 and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 19 at 3737 Lander Road in Pepper Pike.
Candidates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree in psychology, social work or other related fields, as well as those who possess a high school diploma along with three years of experience working with children can apply, according to a news release.
To register, visit bit.ly/3OtliEF.