Beech Brook will host its second annual #GivingTuesday Toy Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 at 3737 Lander Road in Pepper Pike.
All toys and gift cards collected will be distributed to children and families served by Beech Brook at the Lander Road location. For many of the children served whose parents struggle to meet their basic needs, these gifts may be the only ones they receive this holiday season, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to donate gifts that are new and unwrapped, valued between $15 to $30, and for children ages 1 to 12. Donations of empty gift bags, tissue paper, wrapping paper and tape are also welcome.
Other arrangements can be made if donations cannot be dropped off on Giving Tuesday.
For more information, contact Heidi Lang at hlang@beechbrook.org or 216-831-2255, ext. 2240.