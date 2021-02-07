Park Synagogue will offer “David Ben Gurion: Pioneer and Statesman of Israel,” featuring professor Meron Medzini live from Israel on Zoom at 1 p.m. Feb. 10 and Feb. 17.
Medzini will discuss “The Pre-State Leadership” Feb. 10 and “Building a Nation” Feb. 17. He served as director of Israel’s Government Press Office for many past prime ministers. Ben Gurion was Israel’s first prime minister.
Both sessions are free and open to the community. Pre-registration is required by Feb. 8 to receive the Zoom links through the Park Synagogue website at parksynagogue.org
For questions, contact Ellen Petler at epetler@parksyn.org or 216-371-2244, ext. 122.