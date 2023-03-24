The Heights Chamber Orchestra, a community orchestra, will present performances in celebration of its 40th anniversary where founding members who serve as principal players will be featured as soloists.
On March 26, clarinet player Jaye Benjamin will be featured in Debussy’s “Premiere Rhapsodie.” Benjamin is a 1970 Cleveland Heights High School graduate, and attends Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike with his wife, Nancy. The couple lives in Pepper Pike.
Additionally, the March 26 performance will also feature the “Hiawatha Overture” by Coleridge-Taylor and Schumann’s “Symphony No. 3” led by guest conductor Dean Buck.
On May 7, the orchestra’s principal oboe, Susan Blackwell, and principal flute, Linda Madsen, will perform Holst’s “A Fugal Concerto” with guest conductor Frank Wiley.
All concerts are at 3:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 2747 Fairmount Blvd. in Cleveland Heights, and are free and open to the public.
To learn more about each concert’s repertoire and guest conductor, visit heightschamberorchestra.org or call 216-470-4832.