Journey through Grief, a six-week bereavement support group, will be held Tuesdays from Nov. 2 to Dec. 14.
The group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Maltz Hospice House on the Menorah Park campus at One David M. Myers Parkway in Beachwood.
Anita Minkin, a licensed independent social worker, will lead the group.
To register or for more information, contact Minkin at 216-910-2632 or email aminkin@menorahpark.org.
The free series is presented by Vinney Palliative Care and Hospice of Menorah Park.