In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Beth El-The Heights Synagogue will sponsor a food drive from
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 19 at 3246 Desota Ave. in Cleveland Heights.
Donations will go to the Heights Emergency Food Center. Donations should be unopened packages of nonperishable food items. Checks payable to the Heights Emergency Food Center or cash will also be accepted. For those who can’t drop off donations, checks can be mailed to The Heights Emergency Food Center, 3663 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44121. Indicate the donation is for the food drive.
For more information regarding the food drive, call Scott Wachter at 216-256-3723.