Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights will host a special musical Kabbalat Shabbat service and dinner featuring Rabbi Micah Shapiro at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Shapiro, a prayer leader, songwriter, bandleader and multi-instrumentalist, will lead the service beginning at 6:30. Dinner will follow at 7:30.
Cost is $10 per person and the event is open to the community. Congregants with special financial hardships can contact Rabbi Michael Ungar directly.
Reservations are requested by Sept. 4. To RSVP, email bethelheights.org with a notation that it is for the dinner. Checks should be sent to BE-THS, 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.