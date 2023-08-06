Beth El-The Heights Synagogue will be holding its annual picnic to learn more about the congregation from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at picnic shelter No. 1 at Forest Hill Park in Cleveland Heights.
The free picnic will be a potluck with drinks provided. Attendees are asked to bring a dairy/vegetarian dish to share. Along with the potluck, there will be games and opportunities to learn about what makes the synagogue special and why it is experiencing a surge in young families.
Non-members and prospectives members are welcome to the picnic and all other events held by the synagogue.
For more information or questions, call 216-320-9667.