Beth El-The Heights Synagogue in Cleveland Heights will host a Kabbalat Shabbat and dinner at 6:30 p.m. July 21.
The monthly program was on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic and recently restarted, according to a news release.
Traditional, egalitarian and participatory services will begin at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7:30. Admission is $10 per person, and members with special financial hardships can contact Rabbi Michael Ungar at 216-320-9667.
To register, visit bethelheights.org. Checks can be sent to the synagogue at 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. Reservations are requested by July 17.
Nonmembers and prospective members are welcome to attend the dinner, as well as other synagogue events.
For more information, call 216-320-9667.
The synagogue is at 3246 Desota Ave.