Beth Israel-The West Temple will hold its first Casino Night from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Feb. 22.
Attendees can win $25,000 with the roll of six dice to spell I-S-R-A-E-L. There will be blackjack, craps, roulette and poker. Chips will be turned in for raffle tickets to win prizes to restaurants, family fun spots, cultural institutions and more. Cost is $45 per person and light refreshments will be offered, plus a cash bar.
Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/38cxkf3 or at the main office.
The temple is at 14308 Triskett Road in Cleveland.