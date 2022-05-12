Bike Safety Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at Solon Bicycle at 33113 Aurora Road.
Join University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Injury Prevention Center, the city of Solon Recreation Department and Solon Bicycle for a morning of fun and education.
Solon families can bring their bicycles for safety checks, helmet fittings, discounted bike helmets for adults, free bike helmets for children while supplies last and bike safety games and activities.
To register for the event, visit bit.ly/3wfGcxL.
For questions, call 216-983-1112.