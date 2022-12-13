B’nai Jeshurun Congregation’s Sisterhood will hold a white elephant Chanukah party from 6:15 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
A dinner will also be served at the women-only event.
RSVPs are required by Dec. 11 at bit.ly/3VuzS0N. If paying the $20 member or $25 nonmember fee with a cash or check, payment must be received before the event. Payments will not be accepted at the door.
For more information, contact Grace Brower at 440-823-9445 or gracepepperpike@gmail.com, or Carolyn Marcs at 440-725-5753 or cmarcs@sbcglobal.net.