A Black-Jewish dialogue group, “Rekindle,” is forming in the Cleveland area and seeking nominations for those under 40 years old. Virtual open houses are planned for March 9 and March 14.
Rekindle’s mission is to create meaningful social change by bringing the African American and Jewish communities together for friendly and challenging dialogue, face-to-face interactions, breaking down barriers and building new relationships, according to a news release.
“We’re hoping to build a national model for Black-Jewish dialogue,” co-founders Matthew Fieldman and Charmaine Rice said in the release.
A Jewish Federation of Cleveland Young Leadership Group microgrant of $1,000 is partially funding the project, Fieldman said.
The first of three, three-hour sessions will be May 2.
For more information, email Fieldman at mattfieldman@gmail.com.