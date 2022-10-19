Periods of rain. Snow may mix in. High 42F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 1:31 pm
“Do You Hear the People Sing?”
People of all ages can have a hand in helping others and, in order to ensure that charitable services are available for years to come, it is critical to teach children the value of generosity and encourage them to get involved.
Jack Shapiro (born Jankelis Sapiro in Kovno, Lithuania on March 13, 1927) left the confines of his human form on Oct. 13, 2022 at the Maltz Hospice House.
Arrangements under the direction of Cleveland Jewish Funerals.
The Beachwood Community Center will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at 25451 Fairmount Blvd.
To register, call 216-292-1970 or visit redcrossblood.org.
Choose from the options below.
Choose from the CJN's informative e-newsletters.