The Temple-Tifereth Israel will host a virtual book discussion on “Race Talk and the Conspiracy of Silence: Understanding and Facilitating Difficult Dialogues on Race” by Derald Wing Sue at 7 p.m. April 20 on Zoom.
“Race Talk and the Conspiracy of Silence” debunks the most pervasive myths about talking about race using evidence, easy-to-understand examples, and practical tools,” according to a news release. This book discussion is a program of The Temple’s commitment to racial justice.
Born in Portland, Ore., Sue is the son of parents who emigrated from China. Early childhood memories of being teased due to his ethnicity lead to his fascination with human behavior. His deep interest and passion led him to becoming one of the most prominent voices in cross cultural studies. With over 150 publications, he is the most cited multicultural scholar today, according to the release.
Sue is a professor of psychology at Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City. Aside from his interests in multicultural counseling and diversity training he is the recipient of awards and honors.
To register, visit bit.ly/racialjusticebookdiscussion.