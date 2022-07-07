Author Rick Fishman of Beachwood will hold a book launch party from 7 to 9 p.m. July 20 at the Beachwood Community Center at 25225 Fairmount Blvd.
According to a news release, Fishman’s book, “The Navajo Event” is a short, humorous, paranormal mystery that tells the tale of “a Navajo medicine man who heals a badly injured young woman in Columbus” and is a story that “offers a very unusual intermingling of Christian, Jewish and Navajo cultures.”
The book, which is 139 pages, is available for purchase for $1 at the event or on amazon.com.