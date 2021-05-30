Mitchell Media, the publisher of Northeast Ohio Boomer & Beyond magazine, will host its fourth annual Boomer Bash West event from 4 to 7 p.m. at Crocker Park Market Square, 239 Market St. in Westlake.
The event is for adults in their 50s to 70s living in Greater Cleveland, and promises entertainment and educational opportunities celebrating the magazine’s theme. This year’s event will feature a Hawaiian theme.
Tickets are $10 per person.
For additional information and to register, visit northeastohioboomer.com.