The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with the Birds from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 25 at 2600 South Park Blvd. in Shaker Heights.
A guided adult bird walk will take place at 8 a.m. and guided family bird walks will take place at 10 and 11 a.m.
Owl presentations, featuring birds from the Lake Metroparks, will take place at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
“The Nature Center is so beautiful in the winter,” Kay Carlson, the nature center president and CEO, said in a news release. “Pancake Breakfast with the Birds provides a great opportunity to get outdoors in the winter season, enjoy a hike, learn about birds and connect with friends. And the Rotary Club always offers a delicious pancake breakfast.”
Breakfast will include plain, blueberry, chocolate chip or gluten-free pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee or tea. Tickets for age 5 and older are $10 and $5 for those 4 and under.
For tickets, visit bit.ly/3J7fnnn.