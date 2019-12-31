Brian Amkraut, executive director of the Case Western Reserve University Siegal Lifelong Learning program, will be the guest speaker at the Sunday Morning Forum at 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, 23737 Fairmount Blvd. in Beachwood.
He will speak about “Baby Boom Jews – The Legacy of Counterculture” and how changes in society have impacted the ways Jews understand their religion and their place in American society, while also looking at the changes in American Jewish life in the 1960s as it relates to Jewish America today.
The program, which is sponsored by the Men of Fairmount Temple, is free and open to all and is preceded by coffee and bagels at 9:30.