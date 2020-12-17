Playhouse Square’s KeyBank Broadway Series is expected to return in fall 2021.
“Based on what we know today about the state of the virus, the hopeful news regarding a vaccine and the status of the touring industry, we anticipate that Broadway will return to our stages in the fall of 2021,” said Gina Vernaci, Playhouse Square president and CEO, in a news release. “It will take time for tours to get back up and running when mass gatherings become safe again. They will have to rehearse for a period of time. Routes and logistics have to be planned out all over the country. It will not happen overnight.”