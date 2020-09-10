The Bronfman Fellowship is accepting applications for its 35th year and cohort, where 26 outstanding North American teenagers embark upon an intellectually challenging year of programming, according to a news release. The deadline to apply is Dec. 3.
The program begins with a free, five-week trip to Israel in the summer between the fellows’ junior and senior years of high school, followed by monthly virtual experiences and a winter and spring seminar in the United States. The program aims to educate and inspire young Jews from diverse backgrounds to have an impact on the world as community builders, deep thinkers, moral voices and cultural creators, the release said.
The program was founded by the late Edgar M. Bronfman, formerly CEO of the Seagram Company Ltd. and a Jewish philanthropist.
Applications and more information are available at bronfman.org.
High school students in the U.S. and Canada who self-identify as Jewish and who will be in the 12th grade in the fall of 2021 are eligible to apply. The fellowship is a pluralistic program for Jews of all backgrounds; prior Jewish education is not required. Students are chosen on merit alone, according to the release.