Browns Mayfield Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, in January.

 AP Photo / Charlie Riedel

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will serve as the official ambassador for the Race for Kids, a 5k run and 1-mile walk benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, on June 26 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.

The event will be in-person, with safety protocols in place. A virtual race option will also be offered for those who can’t attend the day of the event. Entry fees start at $20 and include all-day zoo admission and a special race T-shirt. The number of in-person spots will be limited.

Those who registered before May 31 were entered into a drawing to receive a signed Mayfield jersey.

To register, visit bgcneo.org. For more information, contact Grace Marras at gmarras@bgcneo.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments