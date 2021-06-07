Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will serve as the official ambassador for the Race for Kids, a 5k run and 1-mile walk benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, on June 26 at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland.
The event will be in-person, with safety protocols in place. A virtual race option will also be offered for those who can’t attend the day of the event. Entry fees start at $20 and include all-day zoo admission and a special race T-shirt. The number of in-person spots will be limited.
Those who registered before May 31 were entered into a drawing to receive a signed Mayfield jersey.
To register, visit bgcneo.org. For more information, contact Grace Marras at gmarras@bgcneo.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available.