The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release.
“It’s hard not to smile in a room full of bubbles,” Maria Campanelli, executive director of The Children’s Museum of Cleveland, said in the release. “While they spark so much joy in children of all ages, we know that bubbles are also a great conduit for early childhood development. Bubbles allow young children to practice their observation skills and learn about cause and effect, which is foundational to STEM learning.”
The exhibit will open to the public as one of eight permanent exhibits in the museum’s collection, and allows children to experiment with stretching a bubble bigger than their body, catching bubbles filled with fog, setting a flurry of bubbles in motion and experience a custom bubble-blowing wall.
“Our mission is to provide extraordinary health care to our patients and their families, and one important aspect of our work is thoughtful community partnerships with organizations dedicated to those we serve,” Patti DePompei, president of UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and UH MacDonald Women’s hospitals, said in the release.
The museum is at 3813 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Reservations can be made at cmcleveland.org/hours-admission.