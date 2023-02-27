Orange Community Education and Recreation will host its annual levy fundraising event, “Buckets for Orange Rec,” from 6 to 8 p.m. March 3 at Orange High School at 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Orange.
There will be an Orange school district staff basketball game, concessions, games, performances, raffles and prizes. Proceeds from the event will go toward the five-year renewable levy that supports Orange Community Education & Recreation.
Cost is $10 per person and children under 2 are free. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3YN3JTj.
For more information, visit orangerec.com.