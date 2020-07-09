Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Ohio House Rep. David Leland, D-Columbus, have both been selected among 18 state Democratic Party leaders and elected officials to be Ohio delegates at this year’s Democratic National Convention.
When Leland heads to Milwaukee for the convention this August, he will participate in his eighth DNC, according to a news release from Leland’s office. He chaired Ohio’s delegation to the 1996 and 2000 conventions while serving as the state chair of the Ohio Democratic Party.
The full list of delegates is available at bit.ly/3ddwZuu.