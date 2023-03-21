Students from the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theatre Program will present its annual Kyle Jean-Baptiste benefit featuring BWMT’s BIPOC students at 7 p.m. March 23 at the Beaumont School Theater in Cleveland Heights.
Members of the music theater department program will perform all genres, with proceeds benefiting the Kyle Jean-Baptiste Scholarship Fund. Jean-Baptiste was part of the music theater department class of 2015. He died Aug. 29, 2015.
Admission is $15. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/kjb2023-Beaumont.