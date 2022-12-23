Baldwin Wallace University has opened registration for the Institute for Learning in Retirement-East’s winter program. The program will run from Jan. 9, 2023, to Feb. 16 and registration is due by Jan. 5. Annual membership costs $30 and each course is $20.
The program offers college-level courses with no exams and a noncompetitive environment. Most courses are offered in person at Temple Emanu El at 4545 Brainard Road in Orange, two are offered on YouTube and one via Zoom. Classes will meet once a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.
For more information or to register, visit bw.edu/ilr-east.