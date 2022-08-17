Camp Wise will host an alumni weekend from Aug. 19 through Aug. 21 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center’s campgrounds at 13164 Taylor Wells Road in Claridon Township.
The weekend event is open to Camp Wise overnight camp adult alumni who graduated high school in 2018 or earlier and their partners. Attendees can enjoy recreational and artistic activities such as canoeing in the private lake, crafting at the art shack, hiking, reconnecting with fellow alumni and more.
For pricing and registration, visit bit.ly/3zkbtCl.