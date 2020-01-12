Camp Wise in Claridon Township will hold its winter overnight experience Jan. 19 and 20.
Campers can experience activities, evening programs and snow games, as well as sleep in heated cabins and be served kosher meals, snacks and s’mores.
Attendees will be picked up at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 19 and dropped off at 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Mandel Jewish Community Center, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Complete details will be emailed upon registration.
Admission is $140, which can be paid at campwise.org/wintercamp or by calling 216-593-6250.