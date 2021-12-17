Mandel Jewish Community Center’s Camp Wise alumni and facilitators will hold a free afternoon of professional skill building for those between the ages of 17 and 24 from noon to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Information about how to network, build a resume and get tips for applying for summer jobs and positions throughout the year will be offered There will be an opportunity to meet other young professionals, learn how to market yourself and stay connected to your community, plus explore the Camp Wise grounds at 13164 Taylor Wells Road in Claridon Township.
Lunch will be included.
Deadline to register is Dec. 20. To register, visit campwise.org/cometogether.