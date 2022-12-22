The Maltz Museum will host a can-can from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25. Guests are asked to bring a canned good to donate or pay what you can for museum admission.
The newest exhibit, “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement,” will be open to guests. The exhibit includes treasures and ritual objects in The Temple-Tifereth Israel gallery and stories about Jewish immigrant experiences.
The day also will include an opportunity to create greeting cards for immigrant families coming to Cleveland.
For more information, visit maltzmuseum.org.