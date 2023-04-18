Hosted by Case Western Reserve University’s Siegal Lifelong Learning, Canadian-Israeli journalist and author Matti Friedman will speak from 7:30 to 9 p.m. April 20 at the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School at 26500 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Friedman is a former Associated Press correspondent and essayist for The New York Times opinion section. Currently, he writes monthly for Tablet Magazine. He also is the author of four non-fiction books, including his most recent “Who By Fire: Leonard Cohen in the Sinai”.
The in-person talk, which will cover his book, will explore the poet and singer’s weeks spent in Israel in October 1973, where he met with young soldiers after the Yom Kippur War.
The program is offered in partnership with Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School and the Cleveland Israel Arts Connection of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.
To register, visit bit.ly/42RDo9K. Copies of “Who By Fire” are also available at Mac’s Backs Books on Coventry Road in Cleveland Heights.