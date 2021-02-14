Tom Candiotti, former Cleveland Indians pitcher, and Bob DiBiasio, Cleveland Indians senior vice president-public affairs, will be the featured speakers at “A Conversation with Tom Candiotti and Bob DiBiasio” presented on Zoom by Temple Emanu El’s Brotherhood at 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
Candiotti will speak about his careers as a pitcher and announcer for the Arizona Diamondbacks. DiBiasio will moderate the discussion and also speak about the upcoming Indians’ season, team name change, Francisco Lindor trade and tell stories with Candiotti. A question-and-answer session will follow.
This event is free and open to the public. Contact Len Gold, Brotherhood vice president of programming at gonzo11@roadrunner.com for Zoom login and to submit questions in advance.
“This is a great opportunity to hear from a past Cleveland Indians player of the 1980s and 1990s who has gone onto broadcasting,” Gold said in a news release. “Plus, we’ll get a preview of the 2021 Indians’ season straight from the source.”