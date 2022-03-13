Sarah Sager, cantor laureate of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood will discuss “The Torah: A Women’s Commentary” and dramas and peak moments as part of the Siegal Lifelong Learning program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3 p.m. from March 15 to April 5.
At a 1992 meeting of the National Federation of Temple Sisterhoods, which is now Women of Reform Judaism, Sager issued a call to action, recognizing the need to incorporate women’s history and women’s experiences as part of the living memory of the Jewish people, according to a news release. She proposed a Torah commentary that would gather in one place the growing body of feminist scholarship, midrash and interpretation. The process of creating that book took 15 years, and in 2008, Women of Reform Judaism published “The Torah: A Women’s Commentary.”
Cost is $68 for Siegal members and $83 for nonmembers. For more information, visit bit.ly/3sUidm2.