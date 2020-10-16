Renée K. Carl, a professional genealogist working in 19th and 20th century United States immigration with a specialty experience in Jewish genealogy and Holocaust records, will speak via a virtual event at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
Carl will speak about an organization founded in 1901 that kept track of immigrants and helped them assimilate to American life. The organization, Industrial Removal Office, can be used to find information about immigrant ancestors, like why they decided to move to Cleveland, using records, case files, correspondences and reports filled out by IRO agents on the immigrants, that can be accessed through an online index.
Carl will provide history about the IRO and its records with an Ohio-focused angle, and teach the audience how to use the online index to find immigrant case files, correspondences and reports using a case study as an example.
The lecture is co-sponsored by the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program of Case Western Reserve University and the Jewish Genealogy Society of Cleveland. Members of either program can virtually attend for free and nonmembers are $5.
For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/3dmUDX3.