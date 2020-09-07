Crocker Park is partnering with Rafih Auto Group to bring “Cars in the Park,”an exotic car showcase from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20.
The event will feature more than 50 exotic and rare automobiles, including models of Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin. There will also be activities, live music and dining options. The collection being displayed are courtesy of private collectors and owners, as well as the luxury Northeast Ohio dealerships within the Rafih Auto Group.
“Crocker Park is an ideal location for an outdoor car show and we are so excited to be able to partner with Rafih Auto Group to bring this safe, socially-distant event to close out the summer for visitors to enjoy,” said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing and communications for Stark Enterprises, in a news release. “We invite all to come out and experience these spectacular cars while enjoying live music with all proceeds going to a wonderful organization, it’s a great way to get out and about and enjoy a Sunday afternoon.”
Cars in the Park is free and all proceeds from the registered cars will benefit the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. Attendees can view and take photos of the vehicles. However, for safety and sanitization standards, no one will be allowed to get into any of the vehicles. To prepare for adequate social distancing during the event, an RSVP is encouraged by visiting mbzno.com/cars-in-the-park.
To register your car to be a part of the show, visit bit.ly/2DiIR2b.