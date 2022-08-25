Carver Financial Services, Inc. in Mentor and the Lake County Captains will team up to host the 33rd annual food drive and client appreciation event at Classic Park in Eastlake Aug. 26. Donations will be made to End 68 Hours of Hunger Lake County.
“With higher inflation, many families are challenged with food insecurity,” Carver President and founder Randy Carver said in a news release. “Our annual food drive is a way in which we can help serve children and their families in Lake County, as well as to the community as a whole.”
End 68 Hours of Hunger is a charity committed to providing children food during the time between the free lunch served Friday afternoon and the free breakfast Monday morning.
For more information, call 440-552-5477.