Case Western Reserve University is hosting its lecture series Jewish Anthropology: Community, Culture, and Rituals from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 12.

The following lectures will be given:

• July 15: What does “Unorthodox” get right about those who leave Chasidic communities? with Schneur Zalman Newfield

• July 22: Portugal’s ancestral Jews: What it means to be a Marano with Naomi Leite

• July 29: The modern mikvah movement with Cara Rock-Singer

• Aug. 5: Windows without a home: 21st century congregations repurposing sacred shards with Alanna E. Cooper

• Aug. 12: The Jewish community of Selma, Ala., with Amy K. Milligan

To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3hL9UU2.

