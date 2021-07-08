Case Western Reserve University is hosting its lecture series Jewish Anthropology: Community, Culture, and Rituals from noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 12.
The following lectures will be given:
• July 15: What does “Unorthodox” get right about those who leave Chasidic communities? with Schneur Zalman Newfield
• July 22: Portugal’s ancestral Jews: What it means to be a Marano with Naomi Leite
• July 29: The modern mikvah movement with Cara Rock-Singer
• Aug. 5: Windows without a home: 21st century congregations repurposing sacred shards with Alanna E. Cooper
• Aug. 12: The Jewish community of Selma, Ala., with Amy K. Milligan
To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3hL9UU2.