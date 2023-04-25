ADL Cleveland, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Interfaith Office and St. Mary Seminary and School of Jewish Theology will host the 2023 Catholic Jewish Colloquium at 7 p.m. April 27 at The Temple-Tifereth Israel at 26000 Shaker Blvd. in Beachwood.
Themed “Religious Traditions and How We Support Immigrants and Refugees,” the event will feature leaders in the Catholic and Jewish communities, including keynote speaker Rabbi Victor Urecki of Congregation B’nai Jacob in Charleston, W.Va., and respondent Sister Mary Harwood of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.
Registration is free, but required for both in-person and Zoom options. A dessert reception will follow.
To RSVP or learn more, visit bit.ly/3GwqXGv.