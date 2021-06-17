The Cedar Fairmount business district in Cleveland Heights has announced several events this summer.
Food Truck Tuesdays have begun in front of Barrio at 2466 Fairmount Blvd., and upcoming Food Truck Tuesdays are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 22 and Aug. 17 at the same place.
Music Thursdays will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at varying locations. Chairs must be brought by attendees and performances are dependent on weather.
Family Arts/Entertainment Saturdays will be from 2 to 4 p.m. at varying locations beginning June 19. The first Family Arts/Entertainment Saturday will feature entertainment options.
For more details, visit bit.ly/3gvt4wE.