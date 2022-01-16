The Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights, will celebrate the life of Sidney Poitier, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17, with the showing of two of his films, Lillies of the Field” and “In The Heat of the Night.” “Lilies of the Field” will be shown at noon and 4:55 p.m. and “In The Heat of the Night” will be shown at 2:20 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Admission for each film is $5.
Poitier, was a groundbreaking actor and enduring inspiration, who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen, and became the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best lead performance and the first to be a top box-office draw. Poitier, winner of the best actor Oscar in 1964 for “Lilies of the Field,” died Jan. 6 at age 94.
“Lilies of the Field” tells the story of an itinerant worker who encounters a group of East German nuns, who believe he has been sent to them by God to build them a new chapel. Poitier won the Academy Award for best actor, becoming the first African-American actor to win a competitive Academy Award. “In the Heat of the Night” tells the story of Virgil Tibbs, a Black police detective from Philadelphia, who becomes involved in a murder investigation in a small town in Mississippi. The film, starring Poitier and Rod Steiger, won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
The theater is at 2163 Lee Road.