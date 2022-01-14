Cedar Lee Theater
Google Maps

The Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights will honor the memory of the American filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich with special showings of his film, “The Last Picture Show,” at 4 p.m. Jan. 15 and 1 p.m. Jan. 16.

All seats are $5.

The movie is a coming-of-age drama directed and co-written by Bogdanovich.

Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who parlayed his youthful obsession with American cinema and formative experience as a critic into a career as the director of 1970s classics such as “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died Dec. 30 at age 82.

The theater is at 2163 Lee Road.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments