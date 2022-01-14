The Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights will honor the memory of the American filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich with special showings of his film, “The Last Picture Show,” at 4 p.m. Jan. 15 and 1 p.m. Jan. 16.

All seats are $5.

The movie is a coming-of-age drama directed and co-written by Bogdanovich.

Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker who parlayed his youthful obsession with American cinema and formative experience as a critic into a career as the director of 1970s classics such as “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” died Dec. 30 at age 82.

The theater is at 2163 Lee Road.