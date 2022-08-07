Celebrating Jewish Life will host an open house with Marc Ashed, AIPAC regional political director Midwest, at 7 p.m. Aug. 10, to discuss “Looking Ahead on US & Israeli Elections.”
Ashed created and implemented political strategy across 89 congressional districts and nine states covering 107 members of Congress, and also assisted in efforts to the African American, progressive and Evangelical communities, according to a news release.
To RSVP and receive the location, call 216-223-8736 or email info@celebratingjewishlife.com. Deadline to RSVP is Aug. 7.