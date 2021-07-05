The Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum will host a family-friendly Backyard BBQ Gala fundraiser from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 in the backyard of the Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum, 87 E. Washington St. in Chagrin Falls.
The gala will include music by DJ Firehouse Rock, yard games, live entertainment and a gift basket raffle. The all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet will be served by Winking Lizard from 6 to 7 p.m. Children’s meals are available upon request.
Tickets are $75 per person and children 12 and under are free. RSVP is required. To purchase tickets, visit chagrinhistory.org.