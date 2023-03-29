The Chagrin Falls Historical Society will host Safety First! with the Chagrin Valley Fire and Chagrin Falls Police departments from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 1 at the Chagrin Falls Historical Society & Museum.
Families can learn about fire prevention, internet safety and more, as well as have a chance to see some emergency vehicles up close, including the historical society’s 1949 Chagrin Falls firetruck and 1957 Chevy police car replica.
There will be mini safety lessons for kids, demonstrations, food, face painting and fun tattoos, a history of fire in Chagrin Falls slideshow, and a raffle to win a chance to ride in a firetruck or police car. Each department will give a 15-minute presentation at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Parking will only be available at the Chagrin Falls Intermediate School.
For more information, visit chagrinhistory.org.