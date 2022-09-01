Chefs Unbridled announced a tentative roster of chefs scheduled to cook at the dinner tasting benefit on Sept. 10 at Landerhaven at 6111 Landerhaven Drive in Mayfield Heights.
The tasting is led by longtime chef partners chef Chris Hodgson and chef Scott Kuhn of Driftwood Restaurants and Catering. They will lead chef Matt Mytro of Flour, chef Brett Zubek of Sol, chef Ian Thompson of Birdigo and 56 Kitchen and chef David Chin of Ramen Shop. Proceeds will support Fieldstone Farm’s programs for people with special needs. Tickets start at $150.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3QAUHF4.